Apartments for sale in Zabki, Poland

11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a cozy 2-room apartment of 32 m², located on the 3rd floor of a low building wit…
$127,223
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
Address: ul. Piaskowa 3, Ząbki. Area: 55.41 m2 (over 80 m2 on the floor). Floor: 2 and 3 (tw…
$149,789
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/4
Ząbki, st. Skrajna. Apartment for Sale for 1,300,000 PLNWe are pleased to present a luxuriou…
$309,613
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment of 50.35 m² in a green and safe part of the city Ząbki o…
$177,961
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern 3-room apartment for sale in Ząbki at ul. Stefczyka. The area is 54.05 m², located on…
$206,476
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a 3-room apartment of 74 m² with a balcony, located on the 1st floor in a small …
$226,561
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a studio on the third floor with a bathroom and a balcony, ideal for a single pe…
$146,447
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11/11
For sale is a cozy 2-room apartment of 45.30 m², located on the top, 11th floor of a house b…
$212,225
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
4 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a spacious and bright 4-room apartment of 70.5 m², located on Calineczki Street …
$220,302
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a 3-room apartment of 71.07 sq.m on Calineczki Street in Ząbki. The apartment ha…
$199,719
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/4
Welcome to the offer of a 88.69 m² apartment for sale located in Ząbki at ul. Sikorskiego 33…
$238,857
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
