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Apartments for sale in Radzymin, Poland

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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Radzymin, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Property description For sale: an exceptional two-level apartment located on Wisława Szymbor…
$407,285
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Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
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