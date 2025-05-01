Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

Olsztyn
17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
An unusual apartment in the centre of Olsztyn
$142,572
Apartment in Studzieniec, Poland
Apartment
Studzieniec, Poland
Area 539 m²
The object of the offer is a court-palace complex from the 18th century, built in 1760, cons…
Price on request
Apartment in Olsztyn County, Poland
Apartment
Olsztyn County, Poland
Area 1 440 m²
Recreational site in Skoli Park
$43,076
3 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
3 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Luxury apartment in the beautiful green settlement of Warmiński Port on Lake Ukiel in Olsztyn
Price on request
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
For sale apartment in top location on Lake Ukiel in Olsztyn. Located directly in the vicinit…
$171,933
Apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
Apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Area 1 803 m²
!!! We have a trade and service building – in the centre of OLSZTIN – OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE …
$1,72M
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
This elegant and functional apartment of 52 m2 can now be yours!
$140,192
4 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
4 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment on the Hill – ideal for family or for investment! Looking for an …
$140,192
3 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
3 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
For sale 3-room apartment with functional layout, located on the 4th floor in the 4th floor block
$105,541
3 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
3 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 33 m²
For sale 3-room apartment with functional layout, located on the ground floor in a 3 floor, …
$79,501
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Comfort and peace on the Belveder estate – ul. Popiełuszko, Olsztyn An apartment that combin…
$131,992
3 room apartment in Karwie, Poland
3 room apartment
Karwie, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
$89,670
2 room apartment in Kleszczewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
$100,575
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Apartment in a beautiful building in Olsztyn at 14 Sienkiewicza Street in Zatorz. Floor area…
$59,515
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
A residential apartment located in a building on a well-connected street. One-sided apartmen…
$120,219
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
I offer an attractive 2-room apartment, located in a block from 2019, a block with an elevat…
$144,159
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
For sale apartment after renovation of 47.50 m2 located on the ground floor in the block at …
$121,411
