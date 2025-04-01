Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Olsztyn, Poland

2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Apartment in a beautiful building in Olsztyn at 14 Sienkiewicza Street in Zatorz. Floor area…
$58,121
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
I offer an attractive 2-room apartment, located in a block from 2019, a block with an elevat…
$140,781
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
For sale apartment after renovation of 47.50 m2 located on the ground floor in the block at …
$118,566
4 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
4 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment on the Hill – ideal for family or for investment! Looking for an …
$136,906
Apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
Apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Area 1 803 m²
!!! We have a trade and service building – in the centre of OLSZTIN – OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE …
$1,68M
Apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
Apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Area 1 440 m²
Recreational site in Skoli Park
$42,067
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
An unusual apartment in the centre of Olsztyn
$139,231
2 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
For sale apartment in top location on Lake Ukiel in Olsztyn. Located directly in the vicinit…
$167,904
3 room apartment in Olsztyn, Poland
3 room apartment
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment 60 m2 – Olsztyn, Pieczewo, u. Jeziołowicza
$128,640
