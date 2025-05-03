Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
2225
Warsaw
2056
Łódź Voivodeship
1618
gmina Grabow
1445
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Apartment in Gliwice, Poland
Apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Murapol Osiedle Safirov is located on an untouched and lush area, the heart of which is the …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
