Apartments for sale in gmina Swarzedz, Poland

11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
2 room apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Looking for a cozy apartment in a great location? We have the perfect offer for you!
$100,250
3 room apartment in Zalasewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Zalasewo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
We are pleased to present you an excellent opportunity to buy a three-bedroom apartment with…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Zalasewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Zalasewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
We present for sale a well-maintained and spacious apartment located on the 3rd (last) floor…
$124,321
Apartment in Garby, Poland
Apartment
Garby, Poland
Area 302 m²
I present to you a unique offer of land in the family garden complex (ROD) in Garby, Swarzęd…
$23,542
3 room apartment in Zalasewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Zalasewo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Zalasewo, Wesoła – 3 bedroom apartment with separate kitchen for sale. Area – 59 m2, large L…
$164,791
Apartment in Rabowice, Poland
Apartment
Rabowice, Poland
Area 109 m²
For sale a new, partially finished house in the twin building, located in a quiet and quiet …
$185,856
2 room apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
2 room apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a 2-bedroom, spacious apartme…
$116,386
3 room apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
3 room apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
I recommend for sale 3 bedroom apartment with area of approx. 66m2 located on the 4th floor …
$131,992
Apartment in Bogucin, Poland
Apartment
Bogucin, Poland
Area 181 m²
Semi -detached house located on a plot of 695 m2 at Jodłowa Street in Bogucin. The total are…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
3 room apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Apartment in Swarzędz, on Cegielski Settlement
$147,863
2 room apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
2 room apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Apartment for renovation with great arrangement potential – Swarzędz, 52,5 m2, 3rd floor
$118,237
Properties features in gmina Swarzedz, Poland

