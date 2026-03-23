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Apartments for sale in Lublin Voivodeship, Poland

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5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Teptiukow, Poland
3 room apartment
Teptiukow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
For Sale, Apartment, 3 rooms, 83.50 m², str. Pelplińska, Warszawa, Marymont-Kaskada. We pres…
$532,156
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OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Sol, Poland
Apartment
Sol, Poland
Number of floors 3
Description of property Guest house with potential including…
Price on request
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Apartment in Zakrzow, Poland
Apartment
Zakrzow, Poland
Number of floors 1
Description of property Welcome to a unique place where luxu…
Price on request
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AuraAura
Apartment in Sol, Poland
Apartment
Sol, Poland
Price on request
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Apartment in Celejow, Poland
Apartment
Celejow, Poland
Description of property Beautiful plot in a quiet neighborho…
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Properties features in Lublin Voivodeship, Poland

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