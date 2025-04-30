Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Krakow, Poland

359 properties total found
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
$194,318
3 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
3 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Do you want to be a neighbour of the Wawel Dragon (on the other side of the Vistula River)?
$276,950
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
$128,746
3 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
3 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
$204,981
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Apartment 2 room in a nice location. Here you will find everything under the house within wa…
$164,997
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Offer of functional, two-room apartment with an area of 36.85 m2, located on the first floor…
$140,921
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
The modern residential complex in Krakow. This complex will satisfy the expectations of ever…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
3 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
For sale, a spacious 3-room apartment with an area of 85.8 m2 with a terrace (approx.23 m2) …
$330,528
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 5/10
Property description LOCATION: The building in which the apartment is located is located in …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
2 bedroom spacious apartment in excellent location- Theatre settlement, a safe place to live…
$178,592
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 2/5
Price on request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
I have the pleasure of selling a 2-bedroom apartment with a balcony after a general renovati…
$199,916
4 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
4 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Security and privacy – the estate is fenced, which ensures peace and intimate character
$333,193
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
We present a 2-bedroom, comfortable apartment with a terrace on the ground floor in a chambe…
$199,916
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 4/6
Description of property **Available for Rent: Office Spaces …
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
An extraordinary apartment with a roof terrace for sale, located in the most prestigious dis…
$289,498
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 5/11
Description of property We offer for sale a panoramic, spaci…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
The modern residential complex in Krakow. This complex will satisfy the expectations of ever…
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 4/6
Description of property **Available for Rent: Office Spaces …
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 1/3
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Number of floors 3
Descriptionof the propertyLOCATION: The building is located at Macieja Dębskiego Street in a…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
For sale: modern 2-room apartment with large balcony | Kraków
$172,994
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 300 m²
We are pleased to present a free-standing house located in Modlnica just off the border with…
$773,008
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Apartment for sale, 33 m2, 2 rooms Kraków Old Town
$212,977
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 1/3
Description of property For sale 2-room apartment with balco…
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Number of floors 2
Description of property The residence is right next to Krako…
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 1/4
Price on request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
We offer for sale an apartment of 52 m2 in a midwife house in the heart of Old Podgórze
$314,534
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 5/11
Description of property We offer for sale a panoramic, spaci…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
4 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Only US!A luxury 186 m2 apartment located in Ruczaj district
$799,131
