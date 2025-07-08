Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Komorniki, Poland

2 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
2 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
I strongly recommend the offer of a 2-bedroom apartment located in Plewiski on Miętowa Stree…
$119,145
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Discover your dream apartment on the Brzozowy Gaj estate in Plewiski ideal for families and …
$174,495
Agency
3 room apartment in Komorniki, Poland
3 room apartment
Komorniki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
3-bedroom apartment with garden in Komorniki, Jasminowa Street – bright, spacious, ready to live
$186,077
Agency
TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Komorniki, Poland
3 room apartment
Komorniki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Offer in preparation, working photos
$201,352
Agency
3 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
3 bedroom apartment on the Greenhouse estate in Plewiski. The property is located in a moder…
$177,468
Agency
Apartment in Plewiska, Poland
Apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Area 91 m²
I invite you to read the offer of a free-standing house in Plewiski at the hidden MLS street…
$241,462
Agency
4 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
4 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Live in a functional and comfortable private on the Middle Settlement in Plewiski! This is a…
$205,241
Agency
Apartment in Plewiska, Poland
Apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Area 1 372 m²
For sale, a unique facility – a guest house with 26 rooms and two banquet and conference hal…
$1,56M
Agency
