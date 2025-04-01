Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gniezno, Poland

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
2 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Sell modern 2-room apartment located in Gniezno at ul. Eliza Orzeszkowa
$128,899
2 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
2 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Charming apartment in a historic building in the center of Gniezno
$82
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 979 m²
Sell the building in the very center of Gniezno
$1,03M
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
For sale a bright and functional 40m2 apartment located on the ground floor in a 1950 teneme…
$87,827
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 2 538 m²
Offer not published on IMMOVABLE PORTS
$3,23M
