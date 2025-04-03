Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Rokietnica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Rokietnica, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Apartment in Sobota, Poland
Apartment
Sobota, Poland
Area 95 m²
Exceptional location in a quiet and charming area with beautiful views. Around a lot of gree…
$193,143
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 174 m²
The house for sale in Rokietnica at Wyspiańskiego Street is a great offer for the investor –…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 5 755 m²
Sites in Mrowino near Poznań. Second building line at Tarnowska Street, from accessible to p…
$274,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Rokietnica, Poland
Apartment
Rokietnica, Poland
Area 106 m²
The Green Hill settlement Napachanie is a complex of 20 buildings (40 premises) in the twin …
$195,756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kiekrz, Poland
Apartment
Kiekrz, Poland
Area 1 548 m²
For sale an attractively located plot in Kiekrz, in the second building line at Kierska Stre…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Rogierowko, Poland
Apartment
Rogierowko, Poland
Area 600 m²
Come on in
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kobylniki, Poland
Apartment
Kobylniki, Poland
Area 14 731 m²
Just below Poznań – close to the S11 junction, and at the same time in the immediate vicinit…
$874,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Rokietnica, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes