  Murowana Goslina
  Poland
  
  
  

Apartments for sale in Murowana Goslina, Poland

4 properties total found
Apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
Apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Area 206 m²
For sale, a house in a free-standing building located in Murowana Goślina on Os. Green Hills…
$198,750
1 room apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
1 room apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
A cavalier of 38.03 m2, located on the 2nd floor of the 3rd floor building
$100,435
Apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
Apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Area 938 m²
Service and office building in the center of the village
$949,854
3 room apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
3 room apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Do you dream of buying an apartment near the city near nature? Do you dream of a place that …
$149,725
