  Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Dopiewo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

7 properties total found
Apartment in Trzcielin, Poland
Apartment
Trzcielin, Poland
Area 43 871 m²
The land area of 43,871 m2 located in Trzcielin, Dopiewo Municipality, Poznań County, Wielko…
$526,380
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Dopiewiec, Poland
Apartment
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 126 m²
I am pleased to introduce you to the sale of a 125.59 m2 twin located in Dopiewiec I invite …
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Paledzie, Poland
Apartment
Paledzie, Poland
Area 105 m²
An exceptional project, which offers modern houses in twin buildings, ideal for those lookin…
$170,929
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Dabrowka, Poland
Apartment
Dabrowka, Poland
Area 88 m²
Modern private in Dąbrowka near Poznań – Your dream home awaits!
$232,507
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Skorzewo, Poland
Apartment
Skorzewo, Poland
Area 81 m²
Property in Skórzewo, Orange Street. The property of 81.4 m2 is located on a land plot of 0.0252 ha.
$169,288
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Dopiewiec, Poland
Apartment
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 70 m²
**For sale: Modern apartment in Dopiewiec near Poznań!**
$206,748
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Skorzewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Skorzewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Attractive 2-room apartment with garden in Skórzew!
$145,217
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

