Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

Ozarow Mazowiecki
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 10/10
A 3-room apartment on Poznańska Street in Ożarów Mazowiecki is for sale. The property with a…
$163,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Oltarzew, Poland
Apartment
Oltarzew, Poland
Description of property Location: The plot is located in the…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Macierzysz, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Macierzysz, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
The new complex offers 12 apartments from 119.85 m2 to 124.87 m2, ceiling height 310 cm. Eac…
$457,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Macierzysz, Poland
5 room apartment
Macierzysz, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
An apartment with an area of ​​120.21 m² is for sale, located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors…
$287,064
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
A new housing estate of four-story multi-family buildings and terraced houses. The investmen…
$105,958
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
4 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-room apartment of 70 m² with a garden of 17.4 m² on the ground floor in a green a…
$213,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Kreczki, Poland
3 room apartment
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment of 54.63 m², located in the village of Kręczki near Ożar…
$171,292
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

Properties features in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go