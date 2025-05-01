Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
552
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
11
gmina Swarzedz
11
gmina Czerwonak
9
751 property total found
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
If you are looking for an apartment in the city center near Warta – this offer is for you!
$125,014
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
We are pleased to present you, a unique offer of apartment in the development state in the t…
$130,345
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Real estate sales announcement – Premium apartment in top location in Jeżyce, Poznań I invit…
$409,694
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 49 m²
For sale, a service space of 49 m2, located in the attractive part of Rataj on the wasl of t…
$122,349
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$162,937
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/8
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/9
is a modern housing project created in Starołęka – A place with the potential that has been …
$135,610
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Chodziez, Poland
3 room apartment
Chodziez, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
For sale, the 3-room apartment in Walkway. The property is located on the 3rd floor. A big a…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/18
is a modern housing project created in Starołęka – A place with the potential that has been …
$138,269
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
DESCRIPTION OF THE INVESTMENT:
$171,206
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
You'll fall in love with the view from the window! Feel free to watch the spacious apartment…
$159,933
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 270 m²
I recommend for sale a free-standing house located in Poznań in the district of Podolany. Ni…
$426,487
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/8
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
We are pleased to present you, a unique offer of apartment in the development state in the t…
$141,247
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
for sale! 3-room apartment with a large balcony   in a cozy & nbsp under construction.   f…
$129,445
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/8
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
5 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 159 m²
$1,18M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/8
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
For sale apartment with an area of 89.2 m2 per axle. Winery in one of the longest buildings …
$189,787
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
The apartment & nbsp is sold; in the modern residential complex located in the quiet and gre…
$158,477
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment type apartment on a very quiet settlement on quail street in Poznań
$98,359
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Welcome to your new home at Bulgarska 59 Street, nestled within the vibrant and secure Biedr…
$211,346
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
NEW, EXCEPTIONAL PLACE WITH GREAT BALKONE, TO BE INTRODUCED! I invite you to get acquainted …
$237,016
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
A unique apartment in a revitalized townhouse on the Homies
$261,224
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
For sale: unique 3-room apartment, surrounded by a terrace of over 50 m2, located on the las…
$265,222
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Modern apartment with large terrace in attractive location We are pleased to present the of…
$217,775
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
For sale apartment located in a top location in Poznań on Ratajczaka Street, 200 meters from…
$212,977
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
We invite you to purchase a charming 49.5 m2 apartment in the most desired location – on the…
$71,970
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 297 m²
Hey,
$453,143
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern architecture, functional apartments, materials for the construction and finish of the…
$124,750
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

