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Apartments for sale in gmina Radzymin, Poland

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4 bedroom apartment in Radzymin, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Property description For sale: an exceptional two-level apartment located on Wisława Szymbor…
$407,285
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