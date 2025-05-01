Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pruszkow, Poland

17 properties total found
4 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/3
Flat for sale in the center of Pruszków, next to Kościuszki Park. A small complex of 11 flat…
$311,722
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
A spacious 3-room apartment of 56.09 m² in Pruszków is for sale, on the second floor of a bu…
$205,375
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
A new complex of 40 apartments, with an underground garage, located at ul. Wesołej 1 in Prus…
$127,753
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Built in 2017, this 110 m2 property consists of a spacious living room with dining area and …
$329,537
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 11/11
For sale is a 2-room apartment in the center of Pruszków, with an area of ​​47.20 m², locate…
$146,529
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/3
Pruszków, st. Anielki. For sale 2-room apartment for 599,000 PLN. A spacious, quiet apartmen…
$154,443
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment, with an area of ​​63.72 m², in a closed, guarded comple…
$215,698
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
Investment Pruszków. Get acquainted with the investment, which is located in Pruszków, on Li…
$223,904
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
Four-room apartment with antresol on wasp." Your Parzniew" in Pruszków - Administrative Parz…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
3 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a unique 3-room apartment in Warsaw, Pruszków, with the possibility of re-planni…
$311,703
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/3
for sale a modern, functional, two -level apartment, with an area of ​​68.5 m2 (101m2 with s…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
2 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Two-room functional apartment in the cozy Blanco complex in Pruszków at ul. Lipova with an a…
$160,031
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
Apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a 2-room apartment of 57.5 m² on the 1st floor of a building from the 1950s at u…
$167,188
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
The new complex is being built in the green part of Pruszków, next to the Mazowsze Park, awa…
$159,845
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Pruszkow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/7
Pruszków os. "New Town of Pruszków" - Mechanics Square - for sale unique, modernly finished,…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
3 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
Warsaw Ursus Gołąbki - comfortable, four-bedroom apartment 71.4m2 in excellent location !!!!…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
