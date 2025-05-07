Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gdynia, Poland

16 properties total found
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
A four-room apartment in a closed estate
$423,027
3 bedroom apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/4
Surrounded by the forest, on a gently sloping slope, a housing estate is being built other t…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
MODERN LOCATION IN CAMERAL LOCALISATION
$308,016
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
APARTMENT IN SEA TOVERS – IMMUNITY IN SURVEILLANT LOCALISATION, ONLY SUCH PLACE IN THREE
$1,69M
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
VACATIONAL APARTMENT 100 BEACH METERS
$793,538
1 room studio apartment in Gdynia, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Advantages: Modern studio in the recently created exclusive investment “Bank Polski 1929” in…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Only in our offer!
$634,276
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Only in our offer!
$205,961
Apartment in Gdynia, Poland
Apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Area 11 054 m²
GROUP UNDER SERVICE CONSTRUCTION
$2,04M
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Advantages Well-lit, spacious rooms, near the forest. Location Gdynia Obsługi is a perfectly…
$369,884
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
A unique, two-storey apartment overlooking the Gulf of Gdańsk. (English version below)
$1,37M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Gdynia, Poland
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/7
The P4 project, which will be built at the Dmieście in Gdynia, is a 7-storey building, in wh…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
New two-room apartment on the intimate investment of Mała Chylonska – 2025
$184,810
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in a residential block near SKM Leszczynki – ul. Młyńska 3
$158,371
2 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in great location (Gdynia St. Maximiliana)
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
The apartment in the centre of Gdynia is equipped with a high standard, ready to enter or rent
$329,168
