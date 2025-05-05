Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lomianki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Lomianki, Poland

Lomianki
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
4 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious 4-room apartment of 110.56 m² in the guarded Tęcza complex in Łomiank…
$252,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Lomianki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
for sale a three -room apartment, with an area of ​​59.3 m2 in Łomianki Dolne. Apartment   I…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
3 bedroom apartment in Dziekanow Lesny, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Dziekanow Lesny, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
A new complex of 4 spacious, functional apartments of 148 m2 each, located in the Kampinos N…
$270,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale is a two-level, 4-room apartment of 81.5 m² with a balcony and a terrace in Łomiank…
$302,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
5 room apartment
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish 3-bedroom townhouse in Łomianki for sale, 160 m². The house is fully furnished and r…
$428,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-room apartment in Łomianki on ul. Wiślana. The apartment is two-sided, sunny, wit…
$192,823
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

Properties features in gmina Lomianki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go