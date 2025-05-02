Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lubon, Poland

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Lubon, Poland
3 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
* Description of the property:
$185,856
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 156 m²
Single-family house with a useful area of 118.77 m2, with an additional farm room of 37.60 m…
$224,836
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 297 m²
Hey,
$449,672
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 99 m²
I present for sale a house in the twin building about 100 m2, located in Lubon on Ks. Streic…
$216,900
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 523 m²
Location: Luboń Building usable area: 522,69 m2 Site area: 996 m2
$846,441
