  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Batorowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
I am pleased to present a spacious and bright apartment of 63.10 m2 which located on the 4th…
$166,302
Apartment in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Apartment
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Area 979 m²
For sale very attractively located construction site in Tarnów Podgórny. At a quiet street. …
Price on request
4 room apartment in Batorowo, Poland
4 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Spacious Apartment on Fridays with Perfect Location
Price on request
3 room apartment in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
3 room apartment
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
For sale – spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Tarnów Podgórny, 28 Chabrowa Street I am pleased …
$162,601
2 room apartment in Batorowo, Poland
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
I recommend for sale 2-bedroom apartment of 49,90 m2 on the Stefan Batory estate in low bloc…
$136,224
3 room apartment in Przezmierowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Przezmierowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Live comfortably and modernly – unique apartments with garden in the heart of Przemierov! So…
$211,249
Apartment in Chyby, Poland
Apartment
Chyby, Poland
Area 2 341 m²
We encourage you to watch a film presenting the property
$264,127
1 room apartment in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
1 room apartment
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Sell a spacious studio with a kitchenette!
$118,712
3 room apartment in Batorowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
The apartment is located on the Stefan Batory estate on the Poznań Piątków. There are three …
$152,025
2 room apartment in Batorowo, Poland
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
10 minutes walk to the PST stop, 2 minutes to the Crane, an oasis of peace and quiet. The ap…
$146,737
Properties features in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

