Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Warsaw, Poland

penthouses
4
multi-level apartments
5
studios
8
1 BHK
130
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 050 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 4-room apartment in the investment project Metro Zachód – Bemowo, Warsaw. The apart…
$452,876
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 68 m²
Floor 10/16
For sale is a bright 4-room apartment of 68 m² on the 10th floor of a building with an eleva…
$325,197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a spacious and functional apartment of 111.36 m² in Mokotów, ul. Komputerowa 7A,…
$634,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/6
A spacious 2-room apartment of 61.1 m² is for sale in the Bemowo district, on Kryształowa st…
$250,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
For sale, a two-room apartment of 46,00m2 is located on the 3rd floor of the building with a…
$208,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
A duplex apartment with a separate kitchen is for sale near the Ratusz Arsenał metro station…
$214,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/8
A functional 2-room apartment in Warsaw, Ursynów, at Kłobucka 8B is for sale. The apartment …
$211,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
A spacious and comfortable 93 m² apartment in the Bemowo district, in a building built in 20…
$378,508
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious 3-room apartment of 58.85 m² in the Ursus area on the high ground floor of a bric…
$199,649
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
A unique apartment for sale in Okhota, near the beautiful Schenslivitsky Park. The facility …
$622,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
Unique 3-room apartment in Warsaw for sale, in a historic building on the ground floor. The …
$422,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 3-room apartment in Warsaw, with a separate kitchen, area of ​​60 m². The apartment…
$203,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious and elegant apartment in Ursynów for sale. The apartment has an area of ​​145.84 m²…
$558,726
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 140.5 m² space on the ground floor of a 1996 building in an area with high ped…
$231,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 10
For sale 3-room apartment of 47.2 m² in Warsaw, Ursynów, near the metro on Nutki street. The…
$230,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
CURRENT PLACE IN WARSZAW CENTER
$317,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 14/14
This unique apartment is the epitome of a modern lifestyle and fits perfectly into the citys…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Warsaw, Poland
Apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Area 30 m²
Floor 4
The apartments are located on Koleova Street, in one of the most popular areas of Warsaw - w…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale comfortable 2-room apartment of 38.2 m² in Warsaw, Ursynów, at ul. Kłobucka 23D. Th…
$172,937
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
I offer for sale a spacious, double-sided, comfortable and very quiet apartment with an area…
$320,119
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/10
For sale 2-room apartment of 45 m² in Warsaw, Grochów. The apartment is on the 7th floor of …
$146,575
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in a residential complex three-room apartment with an area of 97 sq.m in Warsaw, Re…
$332,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Own apartment with views of Warsaw Old Town in a great location only 100 m from the Prague f…
$144,263
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Two-room apartment 52.71 m2, Warsaw St. Vincent's Street
$235,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and spacious apartment on Piękna street in the southern district of Warsaw, just 650 …
$715,660
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/8
A three-room apartment with a total usable area of ​​51.20 m² is located on the second floor…
$250,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale fully furnished and equipped 3-room apartment of 86.83 m², located in Mokotów distr…
$490,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
Quiet apartment with an area of 61.2 m2 in Brodno at st. Sedzibna. The apartment is located …
$219,179
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale is a 3-room apartment of 84 m² in the very center of Warsaw in the Rezydencja na Ws…
$611,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
We present you a unique property for sale, ideal for those who value comfort and peace. This…
$173,383
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go