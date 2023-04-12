Show property on map Show properties list
apartments
2521
houses
981
3 499 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Krakow, Poland
4 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
3 bath 150 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 463,462
We are pleased to present you a beautiful and bright apartment located in the Krak&oacu…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 275,278
CHECK WIRTUAL WALK! PRIVATE OFFER! 58sq apartment located in a new building at Stawki …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 59,072
Cozy bright small apartment for sale in Warsaw, Ursus, ul. Bohater & oacute; w Warszawy
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 125,326
Sunny and quiet 3-room apartment for sale in Warsaw, Bródno #12707 Contact +485…
4 room housein Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,719
A big house with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Blonie #12694 Contact +48574672833 ( Wha…
Villa 5 room villain Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 324 m² Number of floors 1
€ 852,648
For sale historic villa 324 sq.m with a wonderful garden Warsaw, Ursus dist., st. Bolesława …
Villa 5 room villain Lomianki, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Lomianki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 480 m² Number of floors 1
€ 769,097
For sale a stylish villa 6 rooms 480 sq.m suburb of Warsaw Łomianki, st. Stanisława Moniuszk…
Villa 5 room villain Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 758 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale beautiful 3-storey villa 758 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wład…
Villa 3 room villain Warsaw, Poland
Villa 3 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 077 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,892,147
For sale luxurious house (villa) 1077 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Koprowa Vi…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 163,031
Compact complex in the Ursus district, near park, shopping centers and just 25 minutes from …
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 116,776
We present a new investment project of residential apartments in the cozy neighborhood of Bi…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 20 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 75,110
Investment apartments are alternative form of investment in real estate for rent. Ergonomic …
4 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 696,258
About the residential complex The Royal Residence (Rezydencja Kr & oacute; lewska) is a u…
4 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 685,546
Luxury apartment for sale in the center of Warsaw 5 rooms Śródmieście Powiśle We a…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 84,791
Apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-5 rooms Wilanow district We present a new prestigious resid…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 51,932
For sale сheap 1-room apartment 31 sq.m Warsaw, Rembertów district One-room apartm…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 5
€ 75,637
For sale well-groomed 2-room apartment 41.49 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Koper…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 78,736
New apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-2-3 rooms in the area of Praga-Południe, ul. Żupnicza …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 4
€ 70,699
For sale for renovation 2-room apartment 31.77 sq.m Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Gro…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 74,049
Apartments for sale in Warsaw district Włochy ul. Popularna We present a new residential co…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale large 2-room apartment Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gorna Droga Bright, sunny 2-r…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 73,697
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.56 sq.m Warsaw, Targówek district, st. Re…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 88,460
For sale 2-room apartment 50.48 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Piastów, st. Piotra Wy…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² Number of floors 3
€ 86,401
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.4 sq.m Warsaw, Wola district, st. Pustola The…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 89,044
For sale comfortable 2-room apartment 44.6 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Aluzyjna …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 79,608
For sale in the center of Warsaw cozy 1-room apartment 22 sq.m, Śródmieście district,…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 89,146
Nice and quiet 1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Wola. #12297 Contact +48574672833&n…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 89,895
For sale in a residential complex 2-room apartment 46.5 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gor…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 89,002
For sale 2-room apartment 45.7 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Modlinska One-bedroom…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² Number of floors 2
€ 66,331
For sale cheap 2-room apartment 30.27 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Tumska Two-room a…

Real estate in Poland

The Republic of Poland is a country in the heart of Europe. The official language is Polish, but practically all young people speak English or German fluently. Poland is one of the most dynamically developing countries in Europe. It possesses a developed market economy that fosters competition.

The most interesting cities for tourists are Warsaw (the capital), Cracow, Gdansk, Lodz, Poznan and Wroclaw. And each city is beautiful in its own way: in some, you can see the stunning splendor of 17th-century architecture; others offer unique monuments of Jewish culture, and in some others there are terrifying reminders of the fascist invaders. In the north, Poland is washed by the Baltic Sea, which makes it attractive for investments in resort housing.

Polish traditional cuisine attracts visitors to the country with its variety of recipes and amazing combination of flavors. The most popular dishes: dumplings, galuskas, cabbage rolls, porridge.

Poland's real estate is most attractive as a high-yield investment. In Warsaw — the business center of Poland — it is most profitable to buy commercial real estate in new building. In Cracow, it makes sense to consider options with the purchase of housing for subsequent rent. And in the south of the country you can buy apartments, or a house in order to come to the ski resorts in Zakopane at the foot of the Tatras mountains. At the same time, real estate prices here are significantly lower than in neighboring countries of Europe. The main advantage of the country is that, with a positive business climate, Polish legislation is quite favorable to foreign buyers.

