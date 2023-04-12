Real estate in Poland

The Republic of Poland is a country in the heart of Europe. The official language is Polish, but practically all young people speak English or German fluently. Poland is one of the most dynamically developing countries in Europe. It possesses a developed market economy that fosters competition.



The most interesting cities for tourists are Warsaw (the capital), Cracow, Gdansk, Lodz, Poznan and Wroclaw. And each city is beautiful in its own way: in some, you can see the stunning splendor of 17th-century architecture; others offer unique monuments of Jewish culture, and in some others there are terrifying reminders of the fascist invaders. In the north, Poland is washed by the Baltic Sea, which makes it attractive for investments in resort housing.



Polish traditional cuisine attracts visitors to the country with its variety of recipes and amazing combination of flavors. The most popular dishes: dumplings, galuskas, cabbage rolls, porridge.



Poland's real estate is most attractive as a high-yield investment. In Warsaw — the business center of Poland — it is most profitable to buy commercial real estate in new building. In Cracow, it makes sense to consider options with the purchase of housing for subsequent rent. And in the south of the country you can buy apartments, or a house in order to come to the ski resorts in Zakopane at the foot of the Tatras mountains. At the same time, real estate prices here are significantly lower than in neighboring countries of Europe. The main advantage of the country is that, with a positive business climate, Polish legislation is quite favorable to foreign buyers.