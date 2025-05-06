Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Sosnowiec
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sosnowiec, Poland

apartments
39
39 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Sosnowiec, Poland

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go