Residential properties for sale in gmina Raszyn, Poland

17 properties total found
Apartment in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Apartment
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
New semi-detached and terraced houses, witha an area 90.6 sq m  each. Parking spaces: 2 per …
$178,979
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, only 20 km from Warsa…
$242,166
3 bedroom house in Falenty, Poland
3 bedroom house
Falenty, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
66 energy-efficient mini houses that - despite their economical square meters - hide modern …
$230,167
4 bedroom apartment in Jaworowa, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Jaworowa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious segment for sale in Raszyn. Usable area: 143.91 m²Total area: 159.98 m² The groun…
$334,152
4 bedroom house in Jaworowa, Poland
4 bedroom house
Jaworowa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious segment for sale in Raszyn. Usable area: 143.91 m²Total area: 159.98 m² The groun…
$335,414
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Janki, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Janki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Przytulne Janki II is the second stage of an intimate estate of semi-detached and semi-detac…
$246,453
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Laszczki, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Laszczki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome - semi-detached house for sale This is the second phase of the housing estate. Co…
$304,388
3 bedroom house in Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
3 bedroom house
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/3
An intimate, closed estate of terraced houses located in Dawidy Bankowe, at the intersection…
$240,687
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, just 20 km from Warsa…
$236,958
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, only 20 km from Warsa…
$236,958
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has four rooms. On the ground floor, more than 35m2 living room is designed with a…
$209,910
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has four rooms. On the ground floor, more than 35m2 living room is designed with a…
$226,926
2 bedroom house in Falenty Duze, Poland
2 bedroom house
Falenty Duze, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
A new complex of houses and apartments of 59m2-81.32m2, being built on the outskirts of Wars…
$135,919
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
WELCOME - the houses of this phase are already practically finished. The next stage is comi…
$263,502
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has four rooms. On the ground floor, more than 35m2 living room is designed with a…
$209,910
3 bedroom house in Falenty, Poland
3 bedroom house
Falenty, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
66 energy-efficient mini houses that - despite their economical square meters - hide modern …
$230,167
