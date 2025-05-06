Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Piaseczno, Poland

Piaseczno
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Gloskow, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Gloskow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A new house just built and just finished inside close to Warsaw. It has five rooms and a gar…
$317,766
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-room apartment with a balcony in Piaseczno, ul. Albatrosów 8, 54 m². The apartmen…
$168,524
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale spacious 3-room apartment 72.75 m² in Piaseczno on Nefrytowa Street, surrounded by …
$217,391
5 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
5 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/1
New housing estate, Stage II. Construction started in November 2023, ends in Q3 2024. House …
$378,954
3 bedroom house in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
A segment in Piaseczno at ul. Kwitnąca Grusza (on the border of Piaseczno and Józefosław). T…
$227,885
1 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a modern and expressive 2-room apartment with an area of ​​52 m², located in Piasec…
$213,086
3 bedroom apartment in Chylice, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Chylice, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a unique apartment in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Chylice, on Dworska street. A chic prope…
$340,915
3 bedroom apartment in Chylice, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Chylice, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
LAST POSSIBILITY FOR A PROMOTIONAL PRICE LAST 7 APARTMENTS FOR SALE! 14 out of 20 apartments…
$344,220
1 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique, light and warm apartment of 85.43 m², located in Józefosław, on the ground floor o…
$344,482
2 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/3
Charming and cozy 3-room apartment in a gated community, just 500 m from the Kabatsky Forest…
$349,224
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
A cozy 2-room apartment of 48.4 m² is for sale in Piaseczno on Albatrosów Street. The apartm…
$159,607
2 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful apartment for sale in Józefosław - view of the green garden from the window - high…
$248,376
2 room apartment in Julianow, Poland
2 room apartment
Julianow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment of 62 m² in a house built in 2006, ready for occupancy. The a…
$179,876
1 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern apartment close to nature - 1.8 km from the border of Warsaw!   Nowo -Salt Millet
$142,383
3 bedroom apartment in Chylice, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Chylice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/3
LAST POSSIBILITY FOR A PROMOTIONAL PRICE LAST 7 APARTMENTS FOR SALE! 14 out of 20 apartments…
$368,945
3 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in Piaseczno, Kwiatów Wiśni street (1.8 km from Warsaw).Currently, th…
$252,327
8 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
8 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale fully furnished and equipped house in Chylice, near the border with Konstancin-Jezi…
$908,978
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
A cozy and warm house designed by architects. It is located in a garden with rhododendrons, …
$714,380
3 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
A comfortable, cozy townhouse in a cozy, closed and guarded residential complex in the cente…
$297,053
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/4
Stylish 2-room apartment of 62 m² with a mezzanine in the center of Piaseczno is for sale. T…
$178,894
2 room apartment in Julianow, Poland
2 room apartment
Julianow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment of 62 m² in Piaseczno in a house built in 2006. The apartment…
$177,578
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious segment in Piaseczno, Granitowa Street, with an area of ​​204 m², rec…
$309,390
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a functional and spacious 3-room apartment of 67.1 m², located on the 1st floor …
$199,508
3 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡 Dreaming of life in silence and comfort, but with a quick access to the city? This is a mo…
$193,874
3 room apartment in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
3 room apartment
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a spacious 3-room apartment of 63.2 m² on the border of Stara Iwiczna and Piasec…
$239,787
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bobrowiec, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bobrowiec, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Last House in this Project! Estate of terraced houses. The houses comprise three storeys.…
$254,083
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a house with a total area of ​​429 m², located on a plot of 1600 m². The house h…
$945,740
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
Flat for sale in Piaseczno, just 150 meters from Park Książąt Mazowieckich. Flat for rent, p…
$180,867
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment of 47.03 m² on Tukanów Street, on the border of Piaseczno and Star…
$184,782
5 bedroom house in Bakowka, Poland
5 bedroom house
Bakowka, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
ABOUT INVESTMENTS A complex of single-family houses in a two-storey building with modern arc…
$297,088
