Residential properties for sale in Gdynia, Poland

apartments
15
houses
5
22 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/4
Surrounded by the forest, on a gently sloping slope, a housing estate is being built other t…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
APARTMENT IN SEA TOVERS – IMMUNITY IN SURVEILLANT LOCALISATION, ONLY SUCH PLACE IN THREE
$1,67M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 250 m²
For sale: Free-standing house in the prestigious district of Gdynia – Redlowo We invite you …
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
| ♪ When you close to the beach ♪
$234,960
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Gdynia, Poland
Apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Area 11 054 m²
GROUP UNDER SERVICE CONSTRUCTION
$2,01M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
The apartment in the centre of Gdynia is equipped with a high standard, ready to enter or rent
$325,390
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 143 m²
HOME IN THE SHERIFF BUILDING IN THE LOCALISATION
$601,121
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Only in our offer!
$168,314
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in a residential block near SKM Leszczynki – ul. Młyńska 3
$156,553
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Gdynia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
For Sale: Detached House in Bojano, 10 km from Gdynia! Property size: 172.86 m² Plot size: 1…
$287,493
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
VACATIONAL APARTMENT 100 BEACH METERS
$784,071
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with Balcony, in city center, with City view in Gdynia, Poland
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with Balcony, in city center, with City view
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/7
The P4 project, which will be built at the Dmieście in Gdynia, is a 7-storey building, in wh…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
A unique, two-storey apartment overlooking the Gulf of Gdańsk. (English version below)
$1,34M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 205 m²
Comfortable private house with garden in excellent Sopot location
$772,359
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
MODERN LOCATION IN CAMERAL LOCALISATION
$307,095
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 365 m²
The house in the private building (the extreme area) located in one of the highest places in…
$386,568
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 234 m²
We offer for sale a house built in 2010, which was never inhabited. This is an excellent opp…
$516,180
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
# Comfortable and Spacious 4-room apartment for sale in Excellent Location
$186,870
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
Modern, brand-new studio apartment in a great location – ideal for a student or as an invest…
$125,190
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 673 m²
Advantages. Single-family house with possibility to conduct service activities.
$703,051
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Gdynia, Poland
4 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Only in our offer! 4 rooms with possibility to do 5! New low price!
$243,744
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Gdynia, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Advantages: Modern studio in the recently created exclusive investment “Bank Polski 1929” in…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

