Residential properties for sale in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

apartments
7
houses
5
12 properties total found
Apartment in Trzcielin, Poland
Apartment
Trzcielin, Poland
Area 43 871 m²
The land area of 43,871 m2 located in Trzcielin, Dopiewo Municipality, Poznań County, Wielko…
$526,380
House in Dopiewiec, Poland
House
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 150 m²
Looking for a comfortable home with space for the whole family in a quiet area? Or are you l…
$309,463
Apartment in Dopiewiec, Poland
Apartment
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 126 m²
I am pleased to introduce you to the sale of a 125.59 m2 twin located in Dopiewiec I invite …
Price on request
Apartment in Paledzie, Poland
Apartment
Paledzie, Poland
Area 105 m²
An exceptional project, which offers modern houses in twin buildings, ideal for those lookin…
$170,929
House in Paledzie, Poland
House
Paledzie, Poland
Area 863 m²
Good morning! I invite you to take a look at the offer of sale of plot of 863 m2, at Olszyno…
$97,870
Apartment in Dabrowka, Poland
Apartment
Dabrowka, Poland
Area 88 m²
Modern private in Dąbrowka near Poznań – Your dream home awaits!
$232,507
House in Dopiewiec, Poland
House
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 213 m²
Single family home Usage area: 314 m2 Year of construction: 1969 Description: Location: The …
Price on request
Apartment in Skorzewo, Poland
Apartment
Skorzewo, Poland
Area 81 m²
Property in Skórzewo, Orange Street. The property of 81.4 m2 is located on a land plot of 0.0252 ha.
$169,288
6 room house in Skorzewo, Poland
6 room house
Skorzewo, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 221 m²
For sale house in Skórzew – ideal location and space
$447,026
House in Wieckowice, Poland
House
Wieckowice, Poland
Area 774 m²
Property with a pond and three buildings and a gazebo at 4 Przylesie Street in Drwęsa (Dopie…
$1,19M
Apartment in Dopiewiec, Poland
Apartment
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 70 m²
**For sale: Modern apartment in Dopiewiec near Poznań!**
$206,748
2 room apartment in Skorzewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Skorzewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Attractive 2-room apartment with garden in Skórzew!
$145,217
