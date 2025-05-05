Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Czerwonak, Poland

apartments
10
houses
7
17 properties total found
Apartment in Owinska, Poland
Apartment
Owinska, Poland
Area 85 m²
Stay in a modern private and enjoy a garden or terrace overlooking a picturesque pond. Singl…
$155,952
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kicin, Poland
Apartment
Kicin, Poland
Area 400 m²
For sale – A facility with high potential in Kicina (Czerwonek Municipality)
$166,808
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Kozieglowy, Poland
2 room apartment
Kozieglowy, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Today I am pleased to offer an apartment located on the 3rd floor of a low block (4 floors),…
$120,472
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kicin, Poland
House
Kicin, Poland
Area 300 m²
Attractive LOCATION HOME ON RESIDENCE
$1,17M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kozieglowy, Poland
House
Kozieglowy, Poland
Area 220 m²
Ladies and gentlemen, It is my pleasure to present to you a 1980 free-standing house in Kozi…
$370,658
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Kozieglowy, Poland
3 room apartment
Kozieglowy, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Apartment in Kozieglovy for sale. The apartment of 82 m2 midwives on the 3rd floor in the 3r…
$166,543
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Czerwonak, Poland
House
Czerwonak, Poland
Area 85 m²
Looking for a home in a unique location, surrounded by greenery, but in the close vicinity o…
$198,885
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Czerwonak, Poland
4 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
I encourage you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling a four-bedroom apartment l…
$191,440
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Mielno, Poland
House
Mielno, Poland
Area 328 m²
I invite you to look at the house in an interesting location – close to the forest and at th…
$262,127
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Czerwonak, Poland
House
Czerwonak, Poland
Area 85 m²
Looking for a home in a unique location, surrounded by greenery, but in the close vicinity o…
$198,051
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kicin, Poland
House
Kicin, Poland
Area 315 m²
For sale a free-standing house of 260 m2. In addition, there is an economic building adapted…
$489,833
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Czerwonak, Poland
2 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
I would like to present an offer of a unique apartment on the Poznań Friday. Design and inte…
$158,600
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Owinska, Poland
3 room apartment
Owinska, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of 3-bedroom apartment in the village of Owińska
$119,016
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Owinska, Poland
Apartment
Owinska, Poland
Area 48 m²
For sale, a modern 48.00 m2 premises in a commercial and service building
$119,848
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Bolechowo, Poland
House
Bolechowo, Poland
Area 195 m²
Your dream house on the edge of the Green Forest – spacious, ecological and full of possibilities
$436,878
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Kozieglowy, Poland
3 room apartment
Kozieglowy, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
You plan to credit this dream – call
$128,416
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Miekowo, Poland
Apartment
Miekowo, Poland
Area 108 m²
For sale house in private building – Miękowo, ul. Sněžycowa, gm. Redduk
$225,058
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

