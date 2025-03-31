Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wroclaw
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wroclaw, Poland

apartments
46
50 properties total found
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 11
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
Apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Area 134 m²
For sale investment place in the South of Wrocław !!
$382,002
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
We are pleased to offer a modern estate, located in an attractive, green part of the city, c…
$371,123
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Apartment on Kościuszko – an ideal investment cook with an unusual location, just steps from…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment 40 bedrooms in Wroclaw, Poland
Apartment 40 bedrooms
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 40
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 459 m²
An office building with a total rentable area of 2,783.15 m², constructed on its own foundat…
$7,00M
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
I present to you a unique offer of sale of 3-room apartment located at Eugeniusz Horbachevsk…
$180,116
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Exceptional apartment near Grunwaldzki Square in Wrocław. We offer a climate apartment of 44…
$124,397
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
5 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 85 m²
For sale attractive, two-storey, 5 bedroom apartment of 85.21 m2 at Królewiecka Street in Wr…
$284,817
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 23
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
OFFMARKET until 15 February
$258,901
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Wroclaw, Poland
House
Wroclaw, Poland
Area 134 m²
Lower prices !!! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling a house in a…
$412,064
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A fully finished apartment for sale, located in the Innova Apartments complex in Wrocław. Th…
$544,236
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
4 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 68 m²
For sale a spacious, 4-room apartment with an area of 63.40 m2, located in the very centre o…
$194,370
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
Apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Area 768 m²
A unique offer to sell a one-day hospital, fully equipped and adapted to medical activities.…
$1,97M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 21
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
3 unique investment studios at Tadeusz Kościuszko Street in Wrocław – ready for sale, locate…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
TRANSITIONAL MEETING IN THE RETURNING CENTRE – EXCELLENT INVESTMENT Apartment in the heart …
$198,711
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 bedroom apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
We are pleased to offer a modern estate, located in an attractive, green part of the city, c…
$473,197
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 24
Very high standard apartments being created as part of a multifunctional complex in Szczepin…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
For sale 3-room apartment on the National Unit, Wrocław!
$202,145
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
I'm happy to present functional 2 bedroom apartment with open kitchen arranged in such a way…
$111,180
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 12
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Old Town apartment – investment ready
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale a two -level apartment with a usable area of ​​97.19 m2 located in a fenced buildin…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Wroclaw, Poland
House
Wroclaw, Poland
Area 170 m²
For sale: Free-standing house in Wroclaw Location: ul. pheasant, Wrocław
$471,671
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
I recommend in a very attractive, quiet location a studio on Rymarska Street, on the 3rd flo…
$142,235
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 22
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 6
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Ready 3 bedroom apartment from the primary market for sale! The apartment with an area of 81…
$346,075
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français

Properties features in Wroclaw, Poland

