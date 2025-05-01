Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Piaseczno, Poland

apartments
14
houses
6
20 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in Piaseczno, Kwiatów Wiśni street (1.8 km from Warsaw).Currently, th…
$252,327
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
A cozy 2-room apartment of 48.4 m² is for sale in Piaseczno on Albatrosów Street. The apartm…
$159,607
1 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a modern and expressive 2-room apartment with an area of ​​52 m², located in Piasec…
$213,086
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment in Piaseczno, Nad Perełką street, with an area of ​​39 m². Th…
$130,596
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/4
Stylish 2-room apartment of 62 m² with a mezzanine in the center of Piaseczno is for sale. T…
$178,894
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a house with a total area of ​​429 m², located on a plot of 1600 m². The house h…
$945,740
3 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡 Dreaming of life in silence and comfort, but with a quick access to the city? This is a mo…
$193,874
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale spacious 3-room apartment 72.75 m² in Piaseczno on Nefrytowa Street, surrounded by …
$217,391
1 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a bright, fully furnished apartment of 32.10 m² in the center of Piaseczno at ul…
$113,700
8 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
8 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale fully furnished and equipped house in Chylice, near the border with Konstancin-Jezi…
$908,978
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
Flat for sale in Piaseczno, just 150 meters from Park Książąt Mazowieckich. Flat for rent, p…
$180,867
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious segment in Piaseczno, Granitowa Street, with an area of ​​204 m², rec…
$309,390
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
A cozy and warm house designed by architects. It is located in a garden with rhododendrons, …
$714,380
1 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡 Dreaming of life in silence and comfort, but with a quick access to the city? This is a mo…
$129,771
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment of 47.03 m² on Tukanów Street, on the border of Piaseczno and Star…
$184,782
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a functional and spacious 3-room apartment of 67.1 m², located on the 1st floor …
$199,508
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-room apartment with a balcony in Piaseczno, ul. Albatrosów 8, 54 m². The apartmen…
$168,524
3 bedroom house in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
A segment in Piaseczno at ul. Kwitnąca Grusza (on the border of Piaseczno and Józefosław). T…
$227,885
5 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
5 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/1
New housing estate, Stage II. Construction started in November 2023, ends in Q3 2024. House …
$378,954
Apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
Apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
A new investment under construction in the center of Piaseczno. A modern apartment building …
$106,728
