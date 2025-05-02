Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Kostrzyn
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Kostrzyn, Poland

Kostrzyn
8
12 properties total found
House in Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
House
Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Area 101 m²
I recommend for sale a very nice quite new twin house from 2024. of 101 m2 in the village of…
$236,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Kostrzyn, Poland
3 room apartment
Kostrzyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
I recommend for sale 3-bedroom apartment with area of 44.92 m2 located on the ground floor o…
$126,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Gultowy, Poland
3 room apartment
Gultowy, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
We invite you to take a look at the offer of sale of a three-bedroom apartment located in th…
$82,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Kostrzyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Kostrzyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
I recommend for sale 2-bedroom apartment of 40.96 m2 located on the ground floor on the sett…
$118,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Apartment
Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Area 188 m²
For sale a large twin house of about 190 m2 on a 365 m2 plot in the village of Siekierki Wie…
$258,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kostrzyn, Poland
House
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 255 m²
HOME TO LOVE IN GREAT COSTON
$342,121
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kostrzyn, Poland
Apartment
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 42 700 m²
For sale, the plot located in Kostrzyn, the Stream.
$2,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Kostrzyn, Poland
4 room apartment
Kostrzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
I am pleased to present a functional and well-maintained 4-room apartment of 73 m2 located o…
$176,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kostrzyn, Poland
House
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 105 m²
If your priority is to have a house in the city, at an affordable price, we have an offer th…
$151,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kostrzyn, Poland
House
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 91 m²
For sale, a house in a twin building, which will be an ideal place for a family that appreci…
$239,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Kostrzyn, Poland
2 room apartment
Kostrzyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
For sale
$128,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gultowy, Poland
House
Gultowy, Poland
Area 150 m²
I would like to present an offer of a house for renovation on a beautiful plot in the pictur…
$114,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Property types in gmina Kostrzyn

apartments
houses

Properties features in gmina Kostrzyn, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go