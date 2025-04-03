Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Rokietnica, Poland

apartments
6
houses
10
17 properties total found
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 124 m²
Sunny, modern house in great location! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer o…
$224,506
Apartment in Sobota, Poland
Apartment
Sobota, Poland
Area 95 m²
Exceptional location in a quiet and charming area with beautiful views. Around a lot of gree…
$193,143
House in Kobylniki, Poland
House
Kobylniki, Poland
Area 200 m²
I would like to present to you a free-standing house on a very spacious and well-developed s…
$359,366
House in Kobylniki, Poland
House
Kobylniki, Poland
Area 118 m²
For sale, a single family house located in Napachanie, on Zdrojowa Street. The building is g…
Price on request
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 174 m²
The house for sale in Rokietnica at Wyspiańskiego Street is a great offer for the investor –…
Price on request
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 12 700 m²
I offer for sale a land of 1.27 ha located in Mrowina, in the municipality of Rokietnica. It…
$216,926
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 5 755 m²
Sites in Mrowino near Poznań. Second building line at Tarnowska Street, from accessible to p…
$274,425
Apartment in Rokietnica, Poland
Apartment
Rokietnica, Poland
Area 106 m²
The Green Hill settlement Napachanie is a complex of 20 buildings (40 premises) in the twin …
$195,756
Apartment in Kiekrz, Poland
Apartment
Kiekrz, Poland
Area 1 548 m²
For sale an attractively located plot in Kiekrz, in the second building line at Kierska Stre…
Price on request
Apartment in Rogierowko, Poland
Apartment
Rogierowko, Poland
Area 600 m²
Come on in
Price on request
Apartment in Kobylniki, Poland
Apartment
Kobylniki, Poland
Area 14 731 m²
Just below Poznań – close to the S11 junction, and at the same time in the immediate vicinit…
$874,384
House in Kiekrz, Poland
House
Kiekrz, Poland
Area 123 m²
The home of Poznań is a haven for those who want to breathe from the big city noise. At the …
$261,096
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 108 m²
I present to you a house in a twin building, with a plot in Rokietnica
$258,744
House in Kobylniki, Poland
House
Kobylniki, Poland
Area 205 m²
A unique house with a beautiful garden in Kobylnki
Price on request
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 257 m²
I invite you to a unique property surrounded by bronze, among the single-family buildings lo…
$1,10M
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 172 m²
A very charming, elegant and functional house awaits new owners. Tastefully finished using h…
$373,264
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 124 m²
A sunny, MODERN HOUSE IN THE WORLDLY LOCALISATION! I invite you to familiarize yourself with…
$224,506
