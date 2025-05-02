Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lubon, Poland

apartments
5
houses
6
11 properties total found
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 152 m²
For sale functional and well-maintained free-standing house – Luboń, ul. Akacywa I have the …
$317,151
3 room apartment in Lubon, Poland
3 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
* Description of the property:
$185,856
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 154 m²
A SALE OF THE HOUSE FREEDOM IN THE LUBLE OF KNOWLEDGE! For sale we offer a free-standing, gr…
$290,964
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 258 m²
I am pleased to present to you a unique offer of selling a spacious free-standing house loca…
$447,026
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 156 m²
Single-family house with a useful area of 118.77 m2, with an additional farm room of 37.60 m…
$224,836
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 297 m²
Hey,
$449,672
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 823 m²
Location: Luboń Site area: 2413 m2 Apartment area: 258,1 m2 + garage 42.7 m2 Area of commerc…
$1,29M
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 99 m²
I present for sale a house in the twin building about 100 m2, located in Lubon on Ks. Streic…
$216,900
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 523 m²
Location: Luboń Building usable area: 522,69 m2 Site area: 996 m2
$846,441
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 160 m²
FOR SALE OF THE HOUSE FREEDOM IN LUBON AT UL. OF WHICH – IDEAL FOR ONE OR TWO FAMILY
$198,120
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 129 m²
The house is located in the village of Luboń, in the Otulin of Wielkopolska National Park. I…
$210,435
