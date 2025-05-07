Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lesznowola
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

houses
6
8 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
TOP TOP
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$198,073
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$236,533
3 bedroom house in Lesznowola, Poland
3 bedroom house
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
The houses are being build with a focus on high-quality materials, so you can be sure that y…
$205,748
3 bedroom house in Stefanowo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Stefanowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
An intimate housing estate with great potential, that combines the charm of a quiet area wit…
$202,280
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mysiadlo, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The proposed house is two storeys. On the ground floor we have a living room of over 40m2, a…
$345,997
3 room apartment in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
3 room apartment
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-room apartment with 2 terraces and a loggia in the very center of Piaseczno,…
$225,372
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$224,654
3 bedroom apartment in Zamienie, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Zamienie, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 1/2/3/4/5 room apartments from 26.1m2 to 104.29m2 in a new housing estate near Moko…
$93,273
Properties features in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

