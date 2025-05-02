Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

Ozarow Mazowiecki
3
16 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 10/10
A 3-room apartment on Poznańska Street in Ożarów Mazowiecki is for sale. The property with a…
$163,585
3 bedroom apartment in Macierzysz, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Macierzysz, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
The new complex offers 12 apartments from 119.85 m2 to 124.87 m2, ceiling height 310 cm. Eac…
$457,245
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Plochocin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Plochocin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
commission – 0%, PCC & NDash tax; 0% as an external sales agency of the developer, we are p…
$247,294
3 bedroom house in Wieruchow, Poland
3 bedroom house
Wieruchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
4-room houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Kaputy in a large complexNew residential Villa p…
$243,681
4 room house in Wolica, Poland
4 room house
Wolica, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a two-storey house of 105 m², located in Wolica, Ożarów Mazowiecki commune. The …
$271,511
3 bedroom house in Kreczki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
We present you a unique, modern and warm house of 149.24 m2 located on a charming plot of 99…
$514,475
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Wieruchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Wieruchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
House The house is four rooms. The downstairs is a living room with a bathroom and a gara…
$237,516
6 room house in Oltarzew, Poland
6 room house
Oltarzew, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a modern house with a large plot (200 m2) and a garage, done in light colors. Th…
$326,362
Apartment in Oltarzew, Poland
Apartment
Oltarzew, Poland
Description of property Location: The plot is located in the…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Plochocin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Plochocin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
High standard from the developer! We recommend it! is sold   segmented veil complex, loca…
$257,978
5 room house in Oltarzew, Poland
5 room house
Oltarzew, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A modern house with a large garden of 200 m², finished in bright and pleasant colours, is id…
$323,301
3 bedroom house in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
We are pleased to present you a detached house for sale for expansion. The current area of ​…
$297,696
5 room house in Kreczki, Poland
5 room house
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern 5-room house for sale in the Villa Campina complex, 10 minutes from Bemowo. The house…
$539,395
5 room apartment in Macierzysz, Poland
5 room apartment
Macierzysz, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
An apartment with an area of ​​120.21 m² is for sale, located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors…
$287,064
2 bedroom apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
A new housing estate of four-story multi-family buildings and terraced houses. The investmen…
$105,958
3 room apartment in Kreczki, Poland
3 room apartment
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment of 54.63 m², located in the village of Kręczki near Ożar…
$171,292
