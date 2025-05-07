Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Srem
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Srem, Poland

Srem
3
7 properties total found
House in Zbrudzewo, Poland
House
Zbrudzewo, Poland
Area 190 m²
I present to you the attractive offer of a free-standing house of type located in Zbrudzew k/Śrem
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Psarskie, Poland
3 room apartment
Psarskie, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
$51,747
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 360 m²
For sale, a unique 360 m2 building is located in the centre of Śrem, just off the Market Squ…
$185,493
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 340 m²
Service building with investment potential – Śrem, ul. Warsztow
$158,956
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Room in Mechlin, Poland
Room
Mechlin, Poland
Area 180 m²
Welcome to the Premiere of the Offers – Open Day on Saturday 17 May from 11:00 to 13:00. The…
$244,139
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Luciny, Poland
House
Luciny, Poland
Area 160 m²
I recommend a unique single-family house with a net area of 152,08m2 . The property is locat…
$230,871
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Srem, Poland
3 room apartment
Srem, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Description of the property:
$79,611
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

