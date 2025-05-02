Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Marki, Poland

apartments
19
houses
17
36 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 722 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale in a beautiful location in Marki, Okólna Street A detached house for sale, re…
$392,036
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
A spacious two-storey house in Marki, at ul. Legionowa 55, is for sale. The total area is 11…
$237,955
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment in a new building, commissioned in 2024, in a gated complex in Marki on Wil…
$220,249
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
$288,847
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a modern townhouse with a garden and a balcony in Marki, on Osiedlu Struga, comp…
$204,584
5 room house in Marki, Poland
5 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 441 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern spacious house in Marki near Warsaw, ideal for a family, for sale. The house with a t…
$1,29M
2 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/3
FOR SALE 3-ROOM APARTMENT WITH KITCHENETTE, MARKI UL. SŁONECZNA 5A Legal form: separate owne…
$212,542
6 room house in Marki, Poland
6 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious 6-room house in Warsaw, 160 m² on a plot of 917 m², is for sale. The layout inclu…
$488,069
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 5-room apartment in Marki on Okólna Street, in the cozy Makówko complex near Warsza…
$240,898
9 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
9 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Floor 1/1
We present for sale an attractive house located in a quiet and peaceful area in Markach.This…
$531,334
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique estate of intimate houses in Marki, situated in the buffer zone of the forest with …
$204,174
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a flat without maintenance fee with a private garden of 80 m² and a parking spac…
$207,222
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern townhouse in a gated community in Marki, near Warsaw, for sale. The area of ​​the pro…
$327,488
Apartment in Marki, Poland
Apartment
Marki, Poland
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Closer than you think markowy targ ó Wek is located on the border of Targoule and brand, n…
Price on request
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a modern townhouse style house located in a gated community in Marki on Wileńska…
$404,088
6 room apartment in Marki, Poland
6 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a finished investment property in a complex of houses in the new part of Marki. …
$232,868
2 room apartment in Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Closer than you think markowy targ ó Wek is located on the border of Targoule and brand, n…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale functional middle segment in a house on Wilcza street in Marki with 117 m² and an a…
$332,513
3 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
A 4-room house segment with windows facing all directions is for sale. It consists of a spac…
$285,026
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique apartment in a quiet and peaceful area of ​​Marki for sale. Main advantages of the pr…
$270,339
6 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
6 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Floor 1/2
A detached house of 211m² for sale in a closed, guarded complex. Divided into 2 parts, with …
$640,125
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
An apartment in Marki:   - garden 40 m2,  - functional layout of rooms,  - double-sided,  - …
$196,903
6 room apartment in Marki, Poland
6 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a premise with two independent apartments in Marki on Magnolii Street, next to t…
$364,019
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Unique 1-storey house in Marki, Lisia street, is for sale. The area of ​​the house is 137.93…
$420,558
7 room house in Marki, Poland
7 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a house of 174 m² in a twin building on Cicha street in Marki, on the border of …
$414,647
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
A 3-room apartment with a balcony in Marki, at ul. Słoneczna 5B, is for sale. The apartment …
$227,625
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 3-room apartment of 72.82 m² in Marki on ul. Bandurskiego. The apartment is lo…
$247,363
6 room apartment in Marki, Poland
6 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-room apartment in Marki, ul. Bandurskiego 53H/2. Area 86.9 m², including the grou…
$287,231
3 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 1/1
UNIQUE HOUSE IN A QUIET AREA New house I Unconventional interior layout I Living room approx…
$790,774
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a two-level three-room apartment of 80.3 m² with a balcony of 5 m² in a gated re…
$199,503
