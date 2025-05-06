Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wrzesnia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Wrzesnia, Poland

Wrzesnia
4
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
3 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
For sale, a bright, functional 3-room apartment with an area of 67.60 m2 with a large balcon…
$129,552
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
Apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Area 579 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer of properties in the centre of Se…
$608,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
For sale a cozy 2 bedroom apartment on Kiliński
$100,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
I have to offer a beautiful, bright apartment in September. Comfortable location, close to t…
$105,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Property types in gmina Wrzesnia

apartments

Properties features in gmina Wrzesnia, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go