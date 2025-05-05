Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Lomianki, Poland

Lomianki
11
25 properties total found
3 room house in Sadowa, Poland
3 room house
Sadowa, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 1
Unique apartment in Kampinosie Premium class, 148 m², for sale. This is a spacious and funct…
$270,999
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW. READY JUNE/JULY 2024 Plot 530m…
$284,595
8 room house in Lomianki, Poland
8 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a spacious 8-room house of 300 m², located on a plot of 592 m² in the Łomianki d…
$392,426
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
3 bedroom house
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
READY DETACHED HOUSE The house is four rooms plus a garage in the body of the building. …
$282,704
4 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious 4-room apartment of 110.56 m² in the guarded Tęcza complex in Łomiank…
$252,917
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Lomianki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
for sale a three -room apartment, with an area of ​​59.3 m2 in Łomianki Dolne. Apartment   I…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
5 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a unique house of 240 m² (200 m² of usable area) on a sunny plot of 1211 m² in L…
$710,133
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Lomianki, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a cozy house in Łomianki, Dąbrowa Leśna. Built in 1997, finished in 2000. The to…
$388,961
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a spacious two-storey half of a house with a garden in Łomianki Dolne, ideal for…
$372,120
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Lomianki, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a cozy 5-room house of 168 m² with a garden and a garage in the center of Łomian…
$443,885
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale, located in Łomianki on Kolejowa street. The house is located on a plot of 11…
$342,943
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
The house of 190 m² with a spacious garage of 40 m² and a well-kept garden is located in the…
$665,474
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Kielpin, Poland
3 bedroom house
Kielpin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 1/2
Offer for sale of a unique house - a unique atmosphere, full of character! I am pleased to p…
$491,729
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Dziekanow Lesny, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Dziekanow Lesny, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
A new complex of 4 spacious, functional apartments of 148 m2 each, located in the Kampinos N…
$270,911
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
7 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is in the residential part of Lomyanok. A spacious, sunny semi-detached house with…
$394,159
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 303 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached, 3-storey house with a total area of ​​303 m2 (useful area 262 m2, garage 31 m2 for…
$783,331
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW CLOSE TO THE CAPITAL OF POLAND - WARS…
$299,452
4 room apartment in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale is a two-level, 4-room apartment of 81.5 m² with a balcony and a terrace in Łomiank…
$302,216
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Kielpin, Poland
7 room house
Kielpin, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/2
Houses for sale in an intimate estate surrounded by greenery in Łomianki Dolne. Access to th…
$580,965
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
The subject of the offer is a single-family house located on a plot of 685 m2 with an area o…
$375,782
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
5 room apartment
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish 3-bedroom townhouse in Łomianki for sale, 160 m². The house is fully furnished and r…
$428,605
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
3 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
House for sale in a quiet part of Łomianki Dolne, in a gated community near green areas and …
$393,569
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
7 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
The whole house has an area of almost 300 square meters. The interior design is made in a un…
$793,770
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
9 room house in Lomianki, Poland
9 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 647 m²
Floor 1/1
A luxury house in the prestigious Łomianki – Dąbrowa district is for sale. The plot is 1,674…
$1,39M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-room apartment in Łomianki on ul. Wiślana. The apartment is two-sided, sunny, wit…
$192,823
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

