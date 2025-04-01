Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Otwock
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Otwock, Poland

apartments
3
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
3 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 3-room duplex apartment in Otwock, on the top floor of a 3-storey house, located in…
$249,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
6 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a spacious 6-room duplex apartment of 120 m² in the center of Otwocka, on Tadeus…
$297,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Otwock, Poland
7 room house
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
House with potential for sale – 380 m² on a plot of 2640 m² in Otwock   This house was built…
$390,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
3 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale new 3-room apartment 55 m² in Otwock, ul. Danuty. The apartment is two-sided, brigh…
$208,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Otwock, Poland
5 room house
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique house for sale in a quiet area of ​​Otwock. This is a modern house built from perfo…
$368,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes