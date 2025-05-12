Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Rumia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rumia, Poland

apartments
10
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go