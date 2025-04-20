Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Murowana Goslina, Poland

Murowana Goslina
4
6 properties total found
Apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
Apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Area 206 m²
For sale, a house in a free-standing building located in Murowana Goślina on Os. Green Hills…
$199,350
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Starczanowo, Poland
Apartment
Starczanowo, Poland
Area 240 m²
I would like to present an offer of a special home in Starchanov in the Poznań district!
$411,724
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
3 room apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Do you dream of buying an apartment near the city near nature? Do you dream of a place that …
$148,582
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
1 room apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
A cavalier of 38.03 m2, located on the 2nd floor of the 3rd floor building
$100,738
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 6 400 m²
Spring price promotion! For sale, no doubt one of the most beautiful plots near Poznań - ove…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
Apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Area 938 m²
Service and office building in the center of the village
$954,221
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

