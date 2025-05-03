Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lomianki, Poland

apartments
3
houses
8
11 properties total found
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 303 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached, 3-storey house with a total area of ​​303 m2 (useful area 262 m2, garage 31 m2 for…
$783,331
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale, located in Łomianki on Kolejowa street. The house is located on a plot of 11…
$342,943
2 bedroom apartment in Lomianki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
for sale a three -room apartment, with an area of ​​59.3 m2 in Łomianki Dolne. Apartment   I…
Price on request
9 room house in Lomianki, Poland
9 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 647 m²
Floor 1/1
A luxury house in the prestigious Łomianki – Dąbrowa district is for sale. The plot is 1,674…
$1,39M
8 room house in Lomianki, Poland
8 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a spacious 8-room house of 300 m², located on a plot of 592 m² in the Łomianki d…
$392,426
3 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-room apartment in Łomianki on ul. Wiślana. The apartment is two-sided, sunny, wit…
$192,852
5 room house in Lomianki, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a cozy 5-room house of 168 m² with a garden and a garage in the center of Łomian…
$443,885
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
The house of 190 m² with a spacious garage of 40 m² and a well-kept garden is located in the…
$665,474
5 room house in Lomianki, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a cozy house in Łomianki, Dąbrowa Leśna. Built in 1997, finished in 2000. The to…
$388,961
4 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious 4-room apartment of 110.56 m² in the guarded Tęcza complex in Łomiank…
$252,917
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
The subject of the offer is a single-family house located on a plot of 685 m2 with an area o…
$375,782
