Residential properties for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
1431
The Municipality of Sithonia
436
Nikiti
263
Polygyros
158
Kassandria
146
The municipality Nea Propontida
137
Municipality of Aristotle
103
Nea Moudania
63
2 277 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
€481,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor -1
€500,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€350,000
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Penthouse apartment including  55 sq m of living space including 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, a fu…
€100,000
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center in Polychrono, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Holiday home by the seaside in the thriving seaside town of Polihrono.  The home only 40 met…
€132,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Ground floor tidy two-bedroom,  apartment for sale in a small complex centrally located with…
€119,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
€204,000
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
1st floor tidy two-bedroom,  apartment for sale in a small complex centrally located within …
€169,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Dream home on 2 levels including 68 sq meters of living area including, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
€158,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Halkidiki seaside urban living at its finest! This prime core area, single-family home with …
€350,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing prime location with this apartment in front of the beach with 71.5 sq meters of livi…
€269,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Dream home fully furnished with all the electrical applinaces (45 SQ M), turn key ready and …
€155,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kriopigi, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Holiday home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 50 sq meters of living area, incl…
€80,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Siviri, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beachfront maisonette is a residential unit located directly on the beach with amazing …
€370,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment with 59.26 sq meters of living area, including 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitche…
€85,000

Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
