UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Chalkidiki Regional Unit
Residential properties for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
1431
The Municipality of Sithonia
436
Nikiti
263
Polygyros
158
Kassandria
146
The municipality Nea Propontida
137
Municipality of Aristotle
103
Nea Moudania
63
Ierissos
58
Neos Marmaras
47
Sykia
15
Gerakini beach
10
Ormylia
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
2 277 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€481,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€481,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€481,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€481,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€481,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€425,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€425,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€425,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€425,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
€425,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
2
100 m²
-1
€500,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
2
100 m²
-1
€500,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
2
100 m²
-1
€500,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
2
100 m²
-1
€500,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
2
100 m²
-1
€500,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Chaniotis, Greece
5
3
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
3
2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€350,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Penthouse apartment including 55 sq m of living space including 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, a fu…
€100,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center
Polychrono, Greece
1
1
Holiday home by the seaside in the thriving seaside town of Polihrono. The home only 40 met…
€132,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
2
1
Ground floor tidy two-bedroom, apartment for sale in a small complex centrally located with…
€119,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kriopigi, Greece
3
2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
€204,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
1st floor tidy two-bedroom, apartment for sale in a small complex centrally located within …
€169,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
2
2
Dream home on 2 levels including 68 sq meters of living area including, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
€158,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
2
2
Halkidiki seaside urban living at its finest! This prime core area, single-family home with …
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
2
1
Amazing prime location with this apartment in front of the beach with 71.5 sq meters of livi…
€269,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
1
1
Dream home fully furnished with all the electrical applinaces (45 SQ M), turn key ready and …
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kriopigi, Greece
2
1
Holiday home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 50 sq meters of living area, incl…
€80,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Siviri, Greece
3
2
This beachfront maisonette is a residential unit located directly on the beach with amazing …
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Pefkochori, Greece
2
1
Apartment with 59.26 sq meters of living area, including 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitche…
€85,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit
apartments
houses
Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL