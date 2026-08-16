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Residential properties for sale in Simantra, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Simantra, Greece
3 bedroom house
Simantra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The complex is located in one of the most picturesque areas of Halkidiki on the Kassandra pe…
$370,156
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Simantra, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 506 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece We offer villas with swimming pools …
$2,32M
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1 bedroom apartment in Simantra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Halkidiki, Greece We offer …
$159,758
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