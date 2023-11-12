Residential properties for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in Nea Plagia only 25 meters from the nice wide sandy beach in the…
€170,000
4 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
4 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The apartments are located in the popular village Flogita only 100 meters from the beach. Th…
€194,000
House in Nea Plagia, Greece
House
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Nea Plagia village 200 meters from the beach. Th…
€70,000
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
€133,000
2 room house in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in Nea Plagia only 40 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The m…
€190,000
2 room house in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Detached house is located in the center of Nea Plagia village 850 meters from sandy beach. T…
€113,000
2 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
€125,000
Townhouse in Nea Triglia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
€110,000
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
€170,000
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
€140,000
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
€150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
€500,000
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
€205,000
5 room house in Flogita, Greece
5 room house
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
The maisonetta is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
€300,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€135,000
5 room house in Nea Triglia, Greece
5 room house
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3144 - House FOR SALE in Triglia Nea Triglia for €265.000 . This 200 sq. m…
€265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€170,000
6 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
6 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of a popular Flogita village on the hill 1300 meters fro…
€320,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Nea Triglia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€150,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€550,000
3 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
€40,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
€135,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is built in a traditional greek style decorated with the famous Afytos handc…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
€300,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
€145,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 103 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€265,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€200,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are two maisonettes on the Chalkidiki. The first maisonette has an area of 180 sq.m…
€161,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of living ro…
€155,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€180,000
