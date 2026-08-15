Apartments for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
269
Municipality of Nea Propontida
145
Pallini Municipal Unit
144
Kassandra Municipal Unit
126
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607 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Irakleia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is located in front of the sea in Nea Iraklia village. The apartment is locate…
$288,448
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The new built apartment is located in the suburbs of Sozopoli village 1200 meters from Sozop…
$167,300
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This apartment is located in Sozopoli village 600 meters from the great sandy beach. The apa…
$106,068
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1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Code: HPS5412 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 207.500 . This 52.31 s…
$239,107
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1 bedroom apartment in Moles Kalyves, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The apartment is located in front of the sea in a complex 1 km from Moles Kalyva village. Th…
$183,313
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1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The apartment is located in Kallikratia village only 90 meters from the sandy beach. The apa…
$178,838
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4 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Property Code: HPS3110 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for € 490.000 . This 1…
$563,918
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2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Introducing a wonderful apartment in a great location in Kassandra, Halkidiki, just a short …
$162,891
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Portes, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Portes, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Property Code: HPS5669 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Varkes for € 368.000 . This 118 sq…
$423,514
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5 bedroom apartment in Paliouri, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Property Code: HPS4526 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for € 550.000 . This 163 s…
$632,969
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1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique apartment in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , i…
$182,256
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 2nd flo…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key ready, fully furnished maisonette located in the beautiful area of Kassand…
$250,602
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
The apartment is situated in a popular village named Metamorfosi which is famous with its pi…
$161,407
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5 bedroom apartment in Paliouri, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Property Code: HPS4525 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for € 550.000 . This 168 s…
$632,969
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1200 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
$276,698
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2 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 77 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$239,939
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Property Code: HPS2490 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for € 420.000 . This 190…
$483,358
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 53 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$371,687
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: HPS5683 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 250.000 . This 65.3…
$291,250
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
$155,643
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in the suburbs of Vourvouru village only 100 meters from the fantas…
$288,448
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2 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Property Code: HPS5037 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for € 220.000 . This …
$253,188
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1 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$144,480
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$154,246
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 35 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 35 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$123,916
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$103,762
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
The building with the apartments is located in the surroundings of Nea Fokea village 650 met…
$518,809
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$190,230
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Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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