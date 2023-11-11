UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Chalkidiki Regional Unit
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
1
47 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
1
47 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
2
89 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
2
89 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
1
49 m²
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30 meters to the sandy beach. …
€72,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Gorgeous new complex move-in ready in the thriving town of Kalithea with 60 sq meters of liv…
€175,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
53 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a commu…
€190,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
6
2
150 m²
3/1
It consists of two separate apartments: 2nd floor 65 sq m: living - dining room, 2 bedrooms,…
€290,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Polychrono, Greece
2
1
For sale bright Apartment with 50 sq.m of living area with a great floor plan on the ground …
€89,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Pefkochori, Greece
3
1
50 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€115,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
2
1
40 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€160,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2
1
65 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€150,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Penthouse apartment including 55 sq m of living space including 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, a fu…
€100,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center
Polychrono, Greece
1
1
Holiday home by the seaside in the thriving seaside town of Polihrono. The home only 40 met…
€132,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
2
1
Ground floor tidy two-bedroom, apartment for sale in a small complex centrally located with…
€119,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
1st floor tidy two-bedroom, apartment for sale in a small complex centrally located within …
€169,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
2
1
Amazing prime location with this apartment in front of the beach with 71.5 sq meters of livi…
€269,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
1
1
Dream home fully furnished with all the electrical applinaces (45 SQ M), turn key ready and …
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kriopigi, Greece
2
1
Holiday home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 50 sq meters of living area, incl…
€80,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Pefkochori, Greece
2
1
Apartment with 59.26 sq meters of living area, including 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitche…
€85,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
1
Holiday home in the thriving town of Polihrono with 41 sq meters of living area. The home b…
€98,000
Recommend
9 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
16
8
650 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Ierissos village 550 meters from the great beach. Th…
€1,000,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
2
1
66 m²
The apartment is located in Siviri village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. The apa…
€180,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
35 m²
1/2
The studio is located in Neos Marmaras village in front of the sea. The studio is on the 1st…
€80,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
42 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
36 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3
2
135 m²
3/1
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the sec…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polychrono, Greece
2
1
40 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€100,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Moles Kalyves, Greece
2
1
40 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
Recommend
