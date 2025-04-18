Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Galatista, Greece

houses
5
5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$72,648
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basem…
$183,283
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one storero…
$185,529
Close
Villa 9 bedrooms with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Galatista, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 5 bedrooms…
$1,88M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$141,916
Close
