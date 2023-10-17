Villas for sale in Croatia

UAE
Porec
23
Grad Dubrovnik
17
Grad Sibenik
13
Sibenik
13
Umag
13
Opcina Rogoznica
11
Opatija
10
Grad Korcula
9
Grad Pula
9
Korcula
9
Opcina Marcana
7
Grad Labin
6
Grad Omis
6
Grad Supetar
6
Supetar
6
Grad Rovinj
5
Opcina Fazana
5
Rovinj
5
Makarska
4
Opcina Sutivan
4
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
397 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Zdrelac, Croatia
11
4
566 m²
1
Beautifull house ont the island of Pašman, 300 m from the sand beach. Market,restaurants and…
€520,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
15
15
1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
5
5
350 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opatija, Croatia
5
4
255 m²
3
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Sibenik, Croatia
7
6
1 000 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 13525-1 Šibenik - first row to the sea! Luxury detached villa of 1,00…
€5,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4
6
470 m²
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
9
9
600 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13470 Zadar, Borik Detached villa of 600 m2, completely renovated in…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
7
7
600 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13469 Zadar, Diklo Detached villa of 600m2 built in 2004 on a plot o…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
4
3
273 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Vucevica, Croatia
7
8
464 m²
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Vucevica, Croatia
4
4
338 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
5
5
320 m²
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Imotski, Croatia
4
3
294 m²
Welcome to Imotski, a charming town located next to the Biokiovo mountain. Biokovo is a moun…
€880,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
5
3
260 m²
€689,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
5
6
250 m²
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ruska pravoslavna crkva, Croatia
4
4
265 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bilice, Croatia
3
11
80 m²
Explore Šibenik city on the south of the Adriatic coast of Croatia, located at the center of…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Podbablje Gornje, Croatia
3
3
120 m²
Welcome to Makarska, the heart of Makarska Riviera one of the best-known tourist destination…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Valtura, Croatia
4
5
170 m²
Are you in search of a stunning-looking property in Pula and its surroundings? If you are a …
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
4
4
140 m²
Are you on a hunt for a dream of your home and don’t know where to look at it? You came to t…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
2
2
100 m²
Fairytales do come true!-Check out this unique rustic villa in the heart of Dalmatia! This t…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Porec, Croatia
6
4
224 m²
€737,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Krnica, Croatia
7
5
450 m²
This charming small town of Rakalj is located on the west bank of the Raša-Arsia bay, on the…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Dramalj, Croatia
4
4
140 m²
This charming town of Crikvenica is located in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, at the top of t…
€935,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Prizna, Croatia
18
9
450 m²
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
3
3
180 m²
A lovely cottage-style house in Vodnjan is waiting for its new owner to experience all perks…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
7
8
510 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
4
4
294 m²
We invite you to enjoy the best of what Pula and the Istrian peninsula have to offer! With g…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
29
20
950 m²
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
3
3
400 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
