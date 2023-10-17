Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Croatia

Porec
23
Grad Dubrovnik
17
Grad Sibenik
13
Sibenik
13
Umag
13
Opcina Rogoznica
11
Opatija
10
Grad Korcula
9
Villa To archive
397 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Zdrelac, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Zdrelac, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautifull house ont the island of Pašman, 300 m from the sand beach. Market,restaurants and…
€520,000
Villa 9 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
€3,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID 13525-1 Šibenik - first row to the sea! Luxury detached villa of 1,00…
€5,30M
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
€3,50M
Villa 9 room villa in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13470 Zadar, Borik Detached villa of 600 m2, completely renovated in…
€1,40M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13469 Zadar, Diklo Detached villa of 600m2 built in 2004 on a plot o…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa in Mirca, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Vucevica, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Vucevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 464 m²
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Vucevica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vucevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 338 m²
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa in Imotski, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Imotski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Welcome to Imotski, a charming town located next to the Biokiovo mountain. Biokovo is a moun…
€880,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€689,000
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ruska pravoslavna crkva, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Ruska pravoslavna crkva, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Bilice, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bilice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 11
Area 80 m²
Explore Šibenik city on the south of the Adriatic coast of Croatia, located at the center of…
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa in Podbablje Gornje, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Podbablje Gornje, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Welcome to Makarska, the heart of Makarska Riviera one of the best-known tourist destination…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Valtura, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Valtura, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
Are you in search of a stunning-looking property in Pula and its surroundings? If you are a …
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Are you on a hunt for a dream of your home and don’t know where to look at it? You came to t…
€600,000
Villa 2 room villa in Dugi Rat, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Fairytales do come true!-Check out this unique rustic villa in the heart of Dalmatia! This t…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€737,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Krnica, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Krnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
This charming small town of Rakalj is located on the west bank of the Raša-Arsia bay, on the…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
This charming town of Crikvenica is located in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, at the top of t…
€935,000
Villa 9 room villa in Prizna, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Prizna, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 9
Area 450 m²
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A lovely cottage-style house in Vodnjan is waiting for its new owner to experience all perks…
€600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Fazana, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
We invite you to enjoy the best of what Pula and the Istrian peninsula have to offer! With g…
€650,000
Villa 9 room villa in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
€2,70M
Villa 3 room villa in Fazana, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Fazana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
€1,10M

